FPL Gameweek 25 preview: Every player you need to think about

Premier League action is back again this weekend with midweek Carabao Cup semi-finals serving up even more for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to contend with.

Arsenal and Wolves now have a Double Gameweek 26 after the Gunners progressed to the final of the Carabao Cup with both teams also having a Blank Gameweek 31.

Manchester City and Crystal Palace will also have a Blank Gameweek 31 after City reached the final too but with the Eagles in Conference League playoff action over the next few weeks, this game is highly likely to be rescheduled later on in the season.

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

Gameweek 25 starts with Leeds United v Nottingham Forest on Friday (6 February) at 8pm GMT (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 25.

Best Gameweek 25 goalkeeper picks

Arsenal hosting Sunderland this Gameweek, along with a Double Gameweek 26 at Brentford and Wolves, makes David Raya (£5.9m) a strong pick.

Chelsea have three more green Gameweeks in a row with Wolves up next so Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) is one to definitely consider but the Blues have not a kept a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions, including conceding two at home to West Ham United last weekend.

A differential for this Gameweek could be Fulham's Bernd Leno (£4.9m) as the Cottagers host Everton but Fulham have not kept a clean sheet in their last six league games.

Best Gameweek 25 defender picks

Arsenal's run makes Gabriel (£7.0m) pretty much a shoe-in at this point and managers may want to consider doubling up on defensive Gunners assets with Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) too. Both are in the top three FPL points scoring defenders.

They're split in the standings by Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah (£5.7m) and with three green Gameweeks coming up for the Blues, he provides potential for points and both ends of the pitch.

Everton's James Tarkowski (£5.8m) could be a strong option for this Gameweek. He's scored 27 points across the Toffees' last four away games. A more affordable alternative here could be Michael Keane (£4.7m) who returned from suspension last weekend.

Crystal Palace may be struggling a bit of late but if you're looking for a strong differential option, Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) could be the way to go. The Eagles travel to rivals Brighton next with Burnley and Wolves on the horizon after that.

Best Gameweek 25 midfielder picks

Covering Arsenal, Declan Rice (£7.5m) could be the best way into the Gunners' midfield. He's the third highest FPL scoring midfielder too.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m) is in a rich vein of form at the moment and seems to be thriving playing higher up the pitch under Michael Carrick. He's provided attacking returns in each of the last four Gameweeks with five assists in that run. The Red Devils have Spurs up next.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez (£6.8m) scored a crucial winner for the Blues last time out against West Ham United. He's now provided attacking returns in five of his last six league games.

Looking at alternatives, West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) could be one to look at. He's scored in each of his last three games for a resurgent Hammers who have a trip to Burnley up next.

Wolves' Double Gameweek could make Joao Gomes (£5.3m) one to think about too. He's earned two defensive contribution (DEFCON) points in three of their last four league games.

Best Gameweek 25 forward picks

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£15.0m) finally provided an attacking return in the draw at Spurs, although it was an assist. City travel to Liverpool next but the Reds have kept just one clean sheet in their last four league games which included visits of Wolves and Burnley.

He started on the bench last Gameweek but Chelsea's Joao Pedro (£7.5m) still picked up a 10-point haul against West Ham United. He's likely to start when the Blues visit Wolves.

West Ham United assets could be ones to look at, especially Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m), who's scored in his last two games and also registered an assist. He's the fourth highest scoring forward in FPL too, just one point behind Joao Pedro.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.