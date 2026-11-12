'Emily in Paris' Season 6: Teaser and release date revealed ahead of final season

We've got one last adventure with our favourite chaotic marketing girlie before we say 'au revoir', as Netflix's Emily in Paris is set to return to our screens for a final season.

Last time we caught up with Emily (Lily Collins) she turned down Marcello's (Eugenio Franceschini) offer to join him at Muratori, and then there's he ex Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who gets a new chef job on a yacht and invites Emily to join him on his boss’s yacht in Greece.

And judging by the new teaser for season 6, that looks like where we're headed - only Emily isn't going with Gabriel but her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) as she declares, "Let's party in Greece baby!"

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Emily in Paris. Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2026 GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX

We then seen Emily exclaim "Oh my God!" as she happens to run into Gabriel as Mindy asks him what he's doing here.

"You ready?" Gabriel asks Emily - we certainly are!

Viewers have been reacting to the new teaser on social media, sharing their thoughts on Emily's last hurrah.

When is the release date?

(L to R) Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in Emily in Paris. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2026

The final season of Emily in Paris is set to be released on December 24, only on Netflix. (I know what we're all doing this Christmas Eve...)

Social media reacts for latest teaser

Viewers have been sharing their thoughts

One person said, "This is really important to me."





"I can’t tell you a single thing that’s happened in this series but I can’t wait for the final season," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "I'm not ready for this crazy girl to no longer be with us……."





"I'm gonna be inconsolable," a fourth person commented.









A fifth person reacted, "Final season of ‘emily in paris’ is comingg , but I don’t want it to end. It’s always so fun to watch."





"Her visa finally expired," someone else joked.









"Has she learned French yet or."





"I'm still so sad about this, needed like 10 more seasons."





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