Shock moment Miss Grand Thailand's teeth 'fall out' mid-beauty pageant

A Thai beauty queen has been praised for her elegant recovery after her fake teeth fell out on stage.

Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago's fake teeth fell out during her opening remarks at the beauty pageant on Wednesday 25 March.

The unexpected blunder happened during the preliminary round of judging, and the winner of the pageant will be crowned over this weekend.

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