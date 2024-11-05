GTA 6: Live updates as game news to come in Take-Two earnings call

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is hosting an earnings call on November 6 at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT when there will be an update on GTA 6.

Fans are hoping there will be news of a second trailer, screenshots or even gameplay footage but at the very least, there will be an official update on the game's release window.

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release in Autumn 2025 and the Take-Two earnings call will reveal if this is still on track or there has been a delay.



Take-Two confirmed in an annual report in September the game is on track at the moment.

Rockstar Games dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.



GTA 6 has been at the centre of a number of huge leaks including the 90+ videos of early development footage that were posted in 2022 and the trailer getting leaked on social media shortly before it was due to drop.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Earnings call discussion Ahead of the Take-Two earnings call, Redditors have been sharing their thoughts about it in the GTA 6 Subreddit. timusR said: "I have feeling that they will just show screenshots this year." producedbysensez said: "Feels like they come every month." Caramel-Mother said: "Let's go." Routine_Resort_9895 said: "Please still be on track for Fall 25." EcoomyFit2796 said: "Meh I don't think they'll announce something, I'll keep my expectations extremely low."

What to expect from Take-Two earnings call Take-Two's earnings call will have an update on GTA 6 Rockstar Games Take-Two's latest earnings call starts on November 6 at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT when there will be an update on GTA 6. While fans are hopeful of news of a second trailer, screenshots or maybe even a look at some gameplay, at the very least there will be an update on the release window. The last update from Take-Two came in September when an annual report revealed the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025. The latest earnings call will reveal if that is still the case or if there has been a delay. Rockstar has a history of making announcements around the time of Take Two earnings calls to help drive interest and investment in the company. After the official presentation has finished, investors have the opportunity to ask questions and there is usually a handful of them about GTA 6.

