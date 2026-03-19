White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has told Americans to “rest assured, there is a plan” for the Iran war – but no one is or reassured.

The Iran war, which the US and Israel launched at the end of February, has continued to rumble on and even escalated in nature . Not only is the loss of life growing (including those of US service members ), but the targeting of vital energy infrastructure across the Middle East is hitting consumers in the US and beyond in their pockets as gas prices soar.

Thus far, the White House and Trump’s administration have been guilty of very fractured messaging around the status of the war, with some suggesting that US president Donald Trump is “in over his head” and has no real plan for how the war will come to an end.

Trump has simultaneously asked allies for help in reopening the vital oil shipping channel, the Strait of Hormuz, and suggested he does not need their help.

On Wednesday (18 March, responding to a reporter's question about what the plan is on this issue, Leavitt claimed: “The president is going to continue to talk to our allies, both in Europe and also in the Gulf and Arab region.

“The United States military has a lot of capabilities, as you have seen play out over the last 18 days, and they still do have tricks up their sleeve. I won’t broadcast them for the media. But, rest assured, there is a plan.”

Not everyone is convinced.

“I am neither assured nor rested,” someone replied.

Someone else mocked: “I know everyone feels much better now.”

Another pointed out: “Except not one of them has given a definitive reason for the war let alone its end.”

Someone else suggested: “There’s not a single person on this planet that is resting assured that Donald Trump has a coherent plan on literally anything let alone a complicated regional war.”

Another wrote: “Narrator: There is not.”

“There is always a plan and it’s always two weeks out,” someone else mocked Trump’s most commonly used phrase in relation to foreign policy matters.

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