GTA 6 LIVE: 60fps performance achievable on one console it's claimed

GTA 6, arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time, is just over 10 months away from releasing and leaks, rumours and speculation about it continue to swirl.

The last official update from Rockstar Games came at the start of May when the studio released trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

This came shortly after Rockstar announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date of 26 May 2026.

For all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 GTA 6 live blog below.



60fps performance achievable on one console it's claimed by leaker A renowned leaker has claimed GTA 6 will run at 60fps on PS5 Pro and that Sony and Rockstar Games are working together on PS5 GTA 6 bundles. Detective Seeds posted on X / Twitter: "As of right now, 60fps is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only (this could obviously change before release). It is anticipated that GTA 6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release. "Should see several GTA 6 / PS bundles in the next marketing push. This info is from a Playstation engineer who has provided highly accurate and verified info several times in the past." In a follow-up Tweet, the leaker said: "This particular person has been my best friend for over 30 years and we grew up together so they are not a random person I stumbled into talking games." To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.