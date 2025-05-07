Take a look at the first look at Walton Goggins and Elizabeth Reaser in upcoming comedy drama 'The Uninvited'.

Billed as a comedy of errors after a stranger crashes a family's important party, cast members also include, Pedro Pascal, Rufus Sewell, Lois Smith, and Eva De Dominici.

The Uninvited is in cinemas 9 May

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings