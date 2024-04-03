GTA developer Rockstar confirms return of fan favourite games

In an update for GTA+, Rockstar Games' premium subscription service, the developer announced the return of popular titles Bully and LA Noire.

GTA+ launched around the same time GTA 5 was released on current generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, in 2022.



It's a service that gives subscribers exclusive content in GTA Online and a selection of Rockstar titles.

And in a recent update, Rockstar announced Bully and LA Noire are being added later in 2024.

Bully, also known as Canis Canim Edit, is a 2006 open-world action-adventure game which follows teenager James 'Jimmy' Hopkins who is involuntarily enrolled at a boarding school for a year.



He attempts to become more popular with certain cliques at school, puts his efforts to rise through the ranks of the school system in order to put a stop to bullying and, of course, gets himself into trouble.

LA Noire is a 2011 open-world action-adventure game set in 1947 and follows detective Cole Phelps' rise among the ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department as he solves a range of cases.



It features what were considered groundbreaking facial animations as players interrogate suspects and have to decide if they think a character is telling the truth or lying based on what they say as well as their facial expressions and body language.

Red Dead Redemption and its expansion Undead Nightmare were recently added to the service which already has GTA: The Trilogy (featuring GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas), GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars.



Also announced was an unexpected 'big' summer update for GTA Online.

While exact details of what that update will feature are currently unknown, GTA+ includes access to 'The Vinewood Club', an in-game exclusive club, and new details of what's coming for that later this year have been shared.

The update said: "There will be much more to come from 'The Vinewood Club' later this year, including the addition of a vehicle workshop at 'The Vinewood Club Garage' and a new app for members’ in-game phones to facilitate even easier access to special advantages."

The latest GTA Online update came at the start of March when the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid story content dropped.

