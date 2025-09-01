Nintendo Direct September date 'confirmed' - gamers are demanding these announcements

A date for a rumoured Nintendo Direct in September has been "confirmed" by a renowned leaker and gamers online have been demanding what they want to see from it if it happens.

Nintendo hosts Direct events throughout the year when the company shares updates on first-party titles and other games releasing on its hardware.

Leaker SwitchForce previously claimed a Direct is planned for September and cryptically said it could be on 12 September. The claim of a September Direct was also corroborated by VGC (Video Game Chronicle) but the publication did not share anything about the specific date.

However another renowned leaker NateTheHate, who correctly revealed Nintendo would reveal the Switch 2 on January 16 earlier this year, has now also claimed the Direct will happen around the time mentioned.

NateTheHate posted on X / Twitter: "Yes, there is a Nintendo Direct in September. When: the second week of the month, in the latter half on or around 11 or 12 September."

This was reposted in the NintendoSwitch2 Subreddit and gamers have been demanding what they want to see announced during it if it happens.

One said: "Metroid Prime 4 release date will probably be there."

Another commented: "I’m expecting a Direct on the 12th with a Mario 40th Anniversary Direct announced for the next day on the actual anniversary."

"Praying for Xenoblade Switch 2 upgrades," a third commented.

A fourth hoped: "Fire Emblem 4 remake. Any time now."

"I hope RDR2 or GTA 4 get announced," a fifth added.

A Nintendo Direct event in September has not been officially confirmed.

