Nintendo Switch 2: Leaked technical details 'looking really good'

Full technical details of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 appear to have been leaked online which has led to a prominent account to say "it's looking really good".

There has been a lot of speculation as to how powerful the upcoming console will be, with some saying it could be as powerful as a PS4 Pro (which was quickly dismissed) and that it's similar to the Xbox Series S.

Some technical details were previously leaked online but now it seems a full list has been posted on Famiboards.

According to X / Twitter account @CentroLeaks, which regularly posts about Nintendo leaks, the Switch 2 GPU clock speeds "have been leaked".

This represents how many instructions the console can process every second.

The speeds when docked are said to be 1007.3 Mhz (3.09 TFLOPS) and handheld is 561 Mhz (1.72 TFLOPS).

@CentroLeaks said: "In comparison, Switch 1 reached a maximum 0.39 TFLOPS. Xbox Series S reaches 4 TFLOPS. It's looking really good on the GPU side and that's before DLSS."

DLSS is the technology Nintendo is understood to be using to upscale images so they have a higher resolution.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo and as always with leaks, rumours and speculation, take them with a pinch of salt until there is any official announcement.

There have been a lot of Switch 2 leaks over the past few weeks, including videos and photos captured at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 that appeared to show exact replicas of the Switch 2 and a lot of key details, including the Joy-Cons and how they attach to the side of the console, its size compared to the existing Switch and the connections it will have.

An accessories manufacturer that arrived at CES with the Switch 2 replicas reportedly claimed the console will launch in April and that its mockup was based on the real Switch 2, adding the optical Joy-Con sensor is indeed a new feature but is unsure exactly what the new C button stands for.

But responding to this, Nintendo told Japanese newspaper The Sankei Shimbum: "Images and videos are not official."

One manufacturer at CES backtracked and confirmed their mock-ups were based on online leaks and not anything Nintendo had sent.

However a leaker who is understood to have successfully published exactly when the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Alarmo would be announced recently said there will be a reveal date on January 17, a release date on March 3 and "launch titles are Mario Kart 9, Red Dead Redemption 2 and an announcement trailer for a 3D Mario".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.