What games will launch with Nintendo Switch 2?

With the Nintendo Switch 2 being officially unveiled by the Japanese video games company by the end of March 2025, speculation is swirling as to what games the console will launch with.

The latest rumour has come from a leaker who is understood to have successfully published exactly when the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Alarmo would be announced.

According to a Discord screenshot, user Average Lucia Fanatic said: "Launch titles are Mario Kart 9, Red Dead Redemption 2 and an announcement trailer for a 3D Mario."

The user also said the console will be revealed on January 17 with the launch date March 3.

While the leaker is said to have got the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Alarmo details correct, they also previously said an announcement on the Switch 2 would come in October.

Another recent rumour is that a leaker has said a new main Pokemon game will be released from 2025 onwards that's not Gen 10 and would be in addition to Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the console's first major game which was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a follow-up to spin-off Pokemon Legends: Arceus which was praised by players for a new take on the franchise.

Further leaks also revealed Pokemon HOME could be making a comeback but it "will have a different host and developer".

Nintendo is said to be working on a new Zelda title for the Switch 2 and this could be a brand new entry, a remake or a remaster.

According to GAMINGBible, a leaker known as Midori posted on X / Twitter (which has since been deleted) Nintendo has a project under the codename of Edward which is believed to be in development for the new console.

It's not known why the post was deleted but fans are assuming this could relate to a new Zelda game as the codenames for these are often the likes of King or Richard.

Nintendo has history of launching a new console with a Zelda game too; when the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, widely recognised as one of the best games ever made, released on both the Wii-U and Switch to bridge the two consoles.

After Metroid Prime 4 was announced to release in 2025 during a Nintendo Direct event in June, a video games expert said this could be a game that launches on both the Switch and Switch 2.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo and as always with leaks, rumours and speculation, take them with a pinch of salt until there is any official announcement.

