Elon Musk caused Tesla's value to drop by $14b with just one tweet

Elon Musk has posted some pretty random stuff on his Twitter/X feed in his time – not least some of the strangest memes known to man – but not all of them come to have huge consequences like one tweet did in 2020.

Musk, who now owns Twitter/X, of course, once posted something so unintentionally damaging to his company Tesla that it knocked $14 billion off the price of its stock.

It’s staggering that such an incomprehensibly large amount of money could be wiped off in the space of six words, but it nevertheless happened.

The post came in 2020, when Musk wrote: "Tesla stock price too high imo."

It probably wasn’t the wisest move, that, and it was reported at the time by the BBC that $14 billion was wiped off the value of Tesla stock.

The sum of $14 billion is an almost unimaginably large amount of money, but the company was able to ride it out – and as Musk’s personal wealth reportedly passed $400 billion this month, we think he’s doing just fine too.

Meanwhile, it turns out Musk has been spending a lot of time gaming recently – in fact, Musk recently completed a run in Diablo 4 which saw him become its best player in the entire world .

It has now also been revealed that he’s got so good at playing the game Path of Exile 2 that he’s no longer allowed to play it .

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings