Nintendo 'doesn't like what's happening' with Switch 2 leaks says former director

Nintendo "doesn't like what's happening" with all of the Switch 2 leaks, according to a former director, but "the most important thing" is that no games have leaked.

There have been a lot of Switch 2 leaks over the past few weeks, including videos and photos captured at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 that appeared to show exact replicas of the Switch 2 and a lot of key details, including the Joy-Cons and how they attach to the side of the console, its size compared to the existing Switch and the connections it will have.

An accessories manufacturer that arrived at CES with the Switch 2 replicas reportedly claimed the console will launch in April and that its mockup was based on the real Switch 2, adding the optical Joy-Con sensor is indeed a new feature but is unsure exactly what the new C button stands for.

But responding to this, Nintendo told Japanese newspaper The Sankei Shimbum: "Images and videos are not official."

One manufacturer at CES backtracked and confirmed their mock-ups were based on online leaks and not anything Nintendo had sent.

And a former director of social media marketing at Nintendo America has shared his thoughts about what's been happening in a Patreon video, says Games Radar.

Nintendo 'doesn't like the what's happening' with all the Switch 2 leaks, according to a former director at the company / Getty Images

Kit Ellis said: "It's not a great time for them now, it's an uncomfortable time for them now, they don't like what's happening, but once they announce this thing, and show games, and they're off to the races, and they're sharing their information... A lot of this is going to be in the rear-view mirror."

He also said "the most important thing" is that no Switch 2 games have properly leaked yet but Nintendo doesn't need to worry abut that as much because the games "are not going out to a factory in China".

However a leaker who is understood to have successfully published exactly when the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Alarmo would be announced has recently said "launch titles are Mario Kart 9, Red Dead Redemption 2 and an announcement trailer for a 3D Mario".

This is part of the speculation that continue to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with.

Elsewhere, tech experts said leaked images of the Nintendo Switch 2 motherboard are "almost certainly genuine"and drew some interesting conclusions based on the recent pile of leaks.

That particular leak revealed a detailed look at what the motherboard, a circuit board containing its main components, will look like.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo and as always with leaks, rumours and speculation, take them with a pinch of salt until there is any official announcement.

The Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

