Nintendo Switch 2 motherboard images leaked: "This would be terrible"

It seems there's been yet anotherNintendo Switch 2 leak, this time of its motherboard (a circuit board containing its main components) revealing new details about the console with a prominent Pokemon and Nintendo leaker claiming what's seen "would be terrible".

The Switch 2 has been hit with a wave of leaks in recent weeks including from accessory companies which have shown 'actual dimensions' of the Switch 2, four new features which have been 'confirmed' and there's been an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

More have come from someone who claims to have got their hands on the console already and pictures from this posted online appear to show key details of how the Joy-Cons will attach, the dock itself and what the new logo will look like.

There have been so many leaks that detailed renders of the console have been doing the rounds online and this has all led an analyst to say Nintendo is keen to announce the console as soon as possible.

And now images of what is claimed to be the Switch 2's motherboard have been posted on social media.

@CentroLEAKS, which regularly posts about Nintendo and Pokemon leaks on X / Twitter, first posted three images of what appears to be the motherboard for the console.

Explaining what they think can be seen, the user said: "Based on the leaked SoC picture this appears to be manufactured by Samsung, meaning the 8nm node is likely, that's 2018 technology. A lot of people expected 4nm.

"This is just speculation based on the leaked photos, but if this ends up true, this would be terrible for Switch 2. We're talking bad performance and bad battery life."

None of this is official or has been confirmed by Nintendo.

Some of the key technical details the Switch 2 is previously claimed to have are that it will feature 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, two cooling fans and support for HDMI 2.1.



Elsewhere, speculation continues to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with and details about how the console is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad.



The Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

