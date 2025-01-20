Nintendo Switch 2 leaks 'ruined the reveal' says analyst

Loads of key details about the Switch 2 console were leaked way before they were officially shown by Nintendo, and an analyst says it "ruined the reveal".

Nintendo finally officially revealed the console on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.

But lots of things that were confirmed were already known about, months in advance in some cases, because of the extraordinary amount of leaks that surfaced.

Industry analyst Serkan Toto told GamesRadar: "It was very unfortunate for Nintendo that so much of the design and even functions leaked, so I felt there were no surprises and no real wow factor here.

"I think the leaks essentially ruined the reveal. And they were also quiet about price, release date or future games. So in the end, we know almost nothing new about the device after the trailer."

The reveal video for the Switch 2 showed the current Switch console morph into the Switch 2 and confirmed features that were previously leaked.

Two USB-C ports were shown on the top and bottom of the console, along with a kickstand that runs the full length of it.

Bigger Joy-Cons were shown in black with colour detailing on the rail and behind the sticks; it seems the shoulder buttons on these are bigger too and there is indeed an optical sensor with the controllers shown being used in the way a computer mouse would later in the video.

It appears they will connect magnetically and there is a connector with pins in the middle of the Joy-Con rails.

The screen of the Switch 2 is much bigger than its predecessor and it goes much further towards the edges.

The logo is the same as the previous Switch one but with a number two added next to the Joy-Cons.

The dock was shown too and is similar to the current one but with more rounded edges and more of the top of the screen is visible when the console is docked.

Details of the console's backwards compatibility were confirmed too - Switch games will be playable on the console, including physical cartridges, but not everything will be covered.

A Nintendo Direct event was confirmed for April 2 where the company said a closer look at the console will be shown.

A release window of 2025 was given.

