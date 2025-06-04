Nintendo Switch 2 LIVE: Huge free game upgrades are now available

Nintendo Switch 2's launch is just around the corner with the console releasing worldwide on June 5.

Demand for it is huge - preorders have been selling out across the globe and retailers' restock continues to be snapped up very quickly by those who have not secured one yet. There are still many who haven't managed to secure one.

Nintendo has said it is confident it can keep up with the high demand though and is continuing to prioritise manufacturing as many consoles as possible.

Mario Kart World does not have 200cc mode Mario Kart World does not include a 200cc mode - at least at launch. The 200cc mode was first introduced in Mario Kart 8 on the Wii-U as a downloadable update and was kept in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch. However 200cc will not feature in Mario Kart World to begin with. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, producer Kosuke Yabuki said: "Some players are really happy with the addition of high difficulty modes like this. "Does that mean we're going to consider adding engine sizes that are larger than 150cc to Mario Kart World? I'm afraid I can't say just yet." What a tease.

Huge free game upgrades are now live Huge Switch games have been given free upgrades and these improvements are now live. They are as follows:

51 Worldwide Games - GameShare support; up to four people can play 34 games. Korean added as supported language.

ARMS - visuals, frame rate, HDR support

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain - GameShare support; up to four people can play in Party Mode.



Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - visuals, HDR support, GameShare support; two people can play all of the courses.



Game Builder Garage - visuals, supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.



New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe - visuals.



Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - visuals, frame rate.



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - visuals, frame rate, HDR support, GameShare compatibility; up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World and in Bowser's Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr.



Super Mario Odyssey - visuals, HDR support, GameShare support; two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy.



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - visuals, HDR support.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - visuals, HDR support. More games have been given upgrades but these are the major ones to have been given a boost.

Tech CEO hails Switch 2 as 'technical marvel' Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the chip the company built for the Switch 2 is "unlike anything we've built before" and allows for "the most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device". Nvidia is the company behind the Switch 2's processor, the custom Nvidia T239. In a Creator's Voice Special Edition posted on Nintendo's YouTube channel, Huang said: "[There's] full hardware ray-tracing, high dynamic range for brighter highlights and deeper shadows and an architecture that supports backwards compatibility. "Dedicated AI processors to sharpen, animate and enhance gameplay in real-time and it's ultra-low power. "This chip is a technical marvel."

PlayStation announces State of Play hours before Switch 2 launch It appears Sony may be trying to take some of the attention away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 by hosting its own State of Play event. Sony hosts these kind of events to give gamers an update on the games they've been working on, as well as select third-party titles too. The latest State of Play starts on June 4 at 10pm BST (5pm ET / 2pm PT). This was confirmed just a day before the event is due to take place. This is quite risky by Sony as it either has the potential to capture some of that attention - or be ignored by people who are more eager to play their Switch 2.

'I've already played hours of Mario Kart World - here are 19 things to know before it drops' The Independent has published its preview of Mario Kart World after playing hours of the new game.

"We're just days away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, and with it, the console's biggest launch title, Mario Kart World," the preview starts. "Expectations are sky high for the latest entry in the 33-year-old racing series, which carries the weight of a new console's fortunes on its shoulders. "The newest entry in the series feels more characterful, more animated and frankly, more fun. "I've spent hours playing Mario Kart World ahead of its June 5 release date, many of them wasted wandering around the game's open world, but plenty of them exploring everything new and weird about Nintendo's beloved racer. Here, in no particular order, are 19 things I learned about Mario Kart World." Read the full story here.

Nintendo claimed to have sent 'out of stock' signs to retailers from NintendoSwitch2 A Redditor claims Nintendo has sent the store they work for Switch 2 out of stock signs. Alternative_Basket19 posted an image in the NintendoSwitch2 Subreddit and the post is proving popular. TheLimeyLemmon said: "Can't wait to see one of these in someone's house years from now on r/gamecollecting." Valuable_Horror_7878 said: "That's smart to have those on hand." Welsh_Redneck said: "It's excellent advertising once stock does run out." This has not been confirmed by Nintendo.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 'not that much' of a challenge says developer Charles Tremblay, vice president of technology at CD Projekt Red, told IGN it wasn't as difficult to get Cyberpunk 2077 running on Nintendo Switch 2 as some may think. A game as big as Cyberpunk 2077 on the Switch 2 has been described by some experts as a "miracle port" but Tremblay said it wasn't that tricky. He said: "We really thought it was going to be more of a challenge but in the end, [it was] not that much. "Cyberpunk is built for x86 with old PC architecture. So this from the beginning was completely different. Lots of changes had to be done at the engine level, all the shaders a different language. We had to convert everything, some HLSL to GLSL. Switch 2 has a very, very different architecture. "We have at least one core we share with the operating system. This was one of the struggles we had but otherwise I think it was surprisingly fast to get the game running on the platform. We were all super impressed." Fans seem to be eager to experience how Cyberpunk 2077 runs on the Switch 2.

Footage of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Switch 2 patch spotted online 📰 [Pokémon™ Scarlet and Pokémon™ Violet] Nintendo Switch 2 Gameplay View this content in the Nintendo Today! app: 🔗 today.oatmealdome.me



[image or embed] — TodayNews (@today.oatmealdome.me) 2 June 2025 at 16:28 New footage has been shared of the Switch 2 update for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet through the Nintendo Today app. The 2022 game is the last mainline entry in the Pokemon series but released with a lot of bugs and performance issues. Some of these have been ironed out with future updates but the new video posted on the Nintendo Today app shows the game running at 60 fps and at a higher resolution without any issues. The update is available as a free download for those who own a copy of the game.

Console release date of June 5 is imminent There's less than 48 hours to go until the Switch 2 launches and players will be able to get stuck into playing on the new console. Launch titles include Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077 and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour along with Switch 2 Edition upgrades of titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Some people have managed to get their hands on consoles before the official release but cannot play any games on them as they are locked until a day one patch is installed. The patch will go live on June 5 and players will need to connect their console to the internet and install it before they can play anything.

Console reportedly 'shipped early' in some regions ahead of official release date from NintendoSwitch2 According to reports, the Switch 2 has been released early in some regions. While gamers in the US will likely have to wait until the official release date, ComicBook reported that fans in the Middle East Nintendo began getting their the console last week. While nothing has been officially confirmed, and no footage has been posted online of games being played already it's reported that fans in Lebanon and Dubai have already been getting the console. For more information on pre-orders, head here

Fans hopeful about Splatoon 4 on Switch 2 Splatoon fans are hopeful Splatoon 4 is in work for the Switch 2 after the game's social media account posted a bit of a tease. The post said: "It feels like yesterday that the Squid Research Lab began studying the ecology of the Inkling, but if our calendar is correct, it's been ten years! "We here at the lab will continue our research on these amazing creatures and we hope you'll keep forging ahead with us." Splatoon 4 has not yet been officially confirmed for the Switch 2.



Gamers told to keep key console feature in tact when unboxing Gamers have been told by Nintendo to keep a key console feature intact when unboxing their Switch 2 console. Usually, with a brand new phone, tablet or anything with a screen comes a protective layer of film over the screen that typically needs to be taken off. However in the user manual that's been uploaded online by Nintendo (as spotted by Nintendo Life), gamers are being told to NOT remove the protective film layer on the Switch 2. It said: "The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off." The film can help to reduce the extent of damage to the screen or it being damaged at all. Nintendo's OLED model of the Switch had this kind of film on it too.

Physical Cyberpunk 2077 game has more than just the cartridge Physical editions of Cyberpunk 2077 will have more than just the cartridge in them. When Cyberpunk 2077 released in 2020, physical copies of the game came with a map and stickers. These were not included in Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition. New Switch 2 copies of Cyberpunk 2077 will also have some added extras in there however. A Tweet from the game's official account said: "It comes with some stickers and a thank you note."

Retailer that cancelled some preorders reopens them UK retailer GAME has contacted customers who had their preorders unexpectedly cancelled. One of those affected sent My Nintendo News a screenshot of the email saying they have the opportunity to preorder the console again. The email said: "Thank you for your patience while we've been working to resolve the issue with your cancelled Nintendo Switch 2 preorder. We're pleased to let you know that you can now place your order again. "To ensure availability for affected customers like you, we've reserved a limited number of units."

Mario Kart World Switch 2 file size updated by Nintendo Nintendo has updated the file size for Mario Kart World on the Switch 2, along with some other games too. As spotted by Nintendo Life, Mario Kart World has reduced in size from 23.4GB to 21.9GB. The internal storage size of the Switch 2 is 256GB. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour has also come down from 2GB to 1.6GB and Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now 11GB.

File sizes for Hitman and Street Fighter 6 have also been reduced. However the Nintendo Classics GameCube app has gone up from 3.5GB to 5.1GB.

Elsewhere from Indy100, if the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World are worth the price after being hands-on with both and the three best features of the new console.

