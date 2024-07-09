Overwatch 2 x Transformers collaboration trailer drops - here's what to expect

The Overwatch 2 x Transformers collaboration trailer has dropped teasing players with what will be in the update that rolls out July 9.

The trailer shows an animation of Overwatch 2 characters Bastion, Ramattra, Reinhardt and Illari in the skins of a number of Autobots including Bumblebee as the skies darken.

Bastion is in Bumblebee's unmistakable yellow, Reinhardt is seen as Optimus Prime, Illari is Arcee and Ramattra is Megatron.

What appears to be a Decepticon then shoots power from inside what appears to be a mountain before turning the skies purple and menacing-looking.

The Autobots are then seen to be fighting the Decepticons in different forms through the rest of the action-packed trailer.

Players will have the option of playing alongside the Autobots in the fight for Cybertron it seems.

Overwatch 2 x TRANSFORMERS | Collaboration Trailer www.youtube.com

Autobots are the 'good guys' of the Transformers world and Decepticons are the 'bad guys'.

Usually with Overwatch crossovers, four skins is pretty much what players can expect as seems to be the case in this trailer with the four characters.

Blizzard, the studio also behind the Call of Duty series, has not said if the Transformers skins will cost or if players will be able to earn them for three by playing the game and achieving certain objectives.

Blizzard has reportedly confirmed the Overwatch heroes are cosplaying as the characters seen in the trailer without any additional attributes.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter in its eleventh season; it's playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows.

