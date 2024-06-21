Rockstar reveals release date and story for 'huge' GTA Online update

Rockstar has revealed further details of what's coming in its "huge" summer update for GTA Online, including details of its story and a release date.

The "action-packed" update is called Bottom Dollar Bounties, where players "run down all manner of reprobate scum and claim bounties".

Rockstar's synopsis says: "Maude Eccles is entrusting her burning passion for justice to the next generation of bounty hunters and looking for someone to take over Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement, tracking down and dragging in wrongdoers from all across Los Santos and Blaine County.

"Work with Maude's daughter Jenette in GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties... in this action-packed new update to GTA Online launching on June 25."

There will be a number of new enforcement vehicles players can get their hands on too.

The update is free and playable all platforms GTA Online can be played on.

To tie in with that, Rockstar has revealed a number of in-game events so players can claim up to 3x GTA$ and RP.

The triple rewards are available in drift and drag races, with a bonus for winning two before June 24, along with triple rewards on New Community Series and double rewards on Wildlife Photography.

There are a number of updates to vehicles and accessibility too.

Rockstar previously revealed details of the summer update in an earlier Newswire post.

It said: "This summer, it's time for some (high-value) target practice to clean up the roving reprobates of Southern San Andreas with your very own bail enforcement and bounty hunting business in the next major update for GTA Online.

"Meanwhile, back in town, Vincent needs help enforcing his authority without official oversight - get behind the wheel of your souped-up Cruiser and conduct a range of off-the-books enforcement activities across Los Santos.

"Plus, utilise new tools and props to create custom, high-octane Drift and Drag Racesin the Creator, and much more later this month.

"This summer's action-packed GTA Online update also delivers a collection of new rides to covet and collect, boosts to payouts across a number of existing modes and missions, including Taxi Work, Open Wheel Races, Operation Paper Trail and more."

There will also be some updates based on player feedback, including an increased Sell Mission timer to make it easier for solo players taking on Biker and Gunrunning sales and snacks automatically replenishing when launching most missions.

