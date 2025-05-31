With Star Wars Battlefront 2 seeing a resurgence of late, a viral clip of players accidentally recreating the famous hallway scene from Rouge One has resurfaced.

Star Wars Battlefront 2, which first released in 2017, has picked up again following a social media campaign. On Monday (May 26), it hit an all-time high player count of more than 18,000 players on Steam. The previous high was less than 11,000.



At the time of writing on Saturday (May 31), almost 10,000 are playing on Steam alone with the previous 24 hour peak being almost 15,000. The game has also had a spike in players on PlayStation and Xbox.

Because of this, a viral clip has resurfaced of players accidentally recreating a scene in the game from the end of the Rouge One film.

The short clip sees a rebel backing themselves into a corner with Darth Vader approaching them. The rebel tries to shoot Darth Vader who blocks the attacks with his light sabre.

Darth Vader continues walking towards the rebel and then defeats him.

Battlefront 2 continues to see a huge rise in players across consoles and PC. The game had a rocky launch in 2017 with many being critical about the impact of microtransactions. EA eventually removed them completely and the game was generally positively viewed before support ended for it in 2020.



The game originally released on PS4, Xbox One and on PC but only through EA's Origin. It was eventually added to Steam in 2020.

There was hope among some that the resurgence of Battlefront 2 would lead to EA considering making a Battlefront 3 however this now seems highly unlikely after it reportedly confirmed the closure of Cliffhanger Games, causing more layoffs, and the cancellation of a Black Panther game.

That's despite former Battlefront developers saying they would be interested in making Battlefront 3.

EA Entertainment president Laura Miele is reported to have said in an email to staff the company will focus on a small handful of franchises going forward which are Apex Legends, Battlefield, The Sims and Skate with EA continuing to invest in Iron Man and the third Star Wars: Jedi game.

It seems once the Jedi game is released though, EA will not be looking to make any more Star Wars games.

