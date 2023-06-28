10 workplace jargon phrases deemed 'annoying' by Gen Z and Millennials

There are various terms and definitions used specifically for the workplace - however new research shows this kind of jargon is causing a divide among different generations.

Half (48 per cent) of Millennials and Gen Z say they feel less involved in the workplace as a consequence.

New research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network and Duolingo, the most downloaded education app worldwide, has revealed the extent of this divide.

From “blue sky thinking”, “move the needle on an EOD deadline”, or “circling back to take something offline," Gen Z and Millennials are fed up with this kind of talk with 69 per cent of them saying their colleagues use too much jargon at work.

This compared to only 38 per cent of baby boomers who said the same.

And this kind of jargon is affecting how we speak to one another as over half of younger employees (54 per cent) admit changing the way they speak to fit in, compared to less than a third of Gen X and Baby Boomers who have done the same (32 per cent).

Understanding jargon also impacts their work life and performance with 60 per cent of Gen-Z and Millennials admitting that jargon feels like another language, and almost half (46 per cent) confess that not understanding jargon has caused them to make a mistake at work.

Given some of expressed the complexity of navigating workplace jargon, it's no surprise that 54 per cent have secretly looked up a word in a meeting to keep up with discussion - twice as many as baby boomers.

Gen Z and Millennials are frustrated with the amount of jargon used in the workplace iStockphoto by Getty Images

While trying to fit in with workplace discussions, four in five (83 per cent) have used a word they didn’t understand in a professional situation.

Many also noted a lack of support in this area as 69 per cent of younger workers had to figure out the jargon on their own at their work.

In a bid to help those struggling with their workplace jargon, LinkedIn and Duolingo have teamed up to help create a workplace where no one is excluded for not knowing their "quick flag" from their "baked-in."

“Plenty of people use jargon as part of their everyday language without even realising it, but for those who are newer to the workplace, learning a whole new set of vocabulary can be frustrating," Charlotte Davies, Career Expert at LinkedIn said.

"According to the research, there is a perception that those who can get to grips with jargon are more likely to progress at work, with 67% of Gen-Z and Millennials agreeing.

She added: "Learning the workplace language can be tough, and we hope that by opening up the conversation, we can help to break down that workplace language barrier.”



While Dr. Hope Wilson, Learning and Curriculum Manager at Duolingo said: “There’s no need to feel ashamed if you use jargon in the workplace, but it’s helpful to be aware that these words can cause others to feel confused or left out.

"When possible, consider other terms that convey the same meaning that have a higher likelihood of being understood by all.”

For those looking for the most common, most misunderstood or most frustrating jargon, LinkedIn and Duolingo’s research revealed the following:

Top most misunderstood workplace jargon phrases (% of people who say they don’t understand this phrase)

COP/ EOD - 64%

Watchouts - 63%

Move the needle - 61%

Baked in - 60%

Blue Sky thinking - 58%

Wordsmith - 57%

Quick flag - 57%

Low-hanging fruit - 55%

Deep dive - 50%

Circle back - 48%

Most frequently used workplace jargon phrases (% of people who have used it)

Moving forwards - 20%

Touch base - 16%

Noted - 15%

Singing from the same hymn sheet - 14%

Reach out - 11%

Blank canvas - 11%

Ducks in a row - 7%

Take it offline - 7%

Circle back - 7%

Double click - 7%

Most annoying workplace jargon phrases (% of people who say the phrase is ‘annoying/ frustrating’)

Blue sky thinking - 16%

Low-hanging fruit - 15%

Ducks in a row - 14%

Move the needle - 13%

Touch base - 13%

COP/ EOD - 12%

Watchouts 12%

Baked in - 12%

Sing from the same hymn sheet - 12%

A quick flag - 12%

Most frequently misused phrases (% of people who say they’ve used it but aren’t confident in what it means)

Take it offline - 20%

‘Watchouts’ - 19%

Blue Sky Thinking - 19%

Reaching Out - 19%

Closing the loop - 18%

Touch base - 18%

Noted - 18%

In totality - 18%

Circle back - 18%

Move the needle - 18%

As part of the collaboration, LinkedIn is also making the following courses free to all users from 13th June - 13th July 2023:

