Business roasted for saying they'll only hire baby boomers – no Gen Z

A furious boss posted a sign in his shop window berating the Gen Z staff that quit and saying they were hiring “baby boomers only”.

The sign written by the small business owner has got people talking after it was shared to Twitter.

According to the sign, two recently hired Gen Z cashiers both quit, allegedly because their boyfriends weren’t allowed to stand there while they worked.

Dated 4/20, the sign read: “I apologise for us closing again. My two new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn't stand here for their entire shift.

“Don't hire Gen Z's. They don't know what work actually means. Now hiring! Baby boomers only. Thanks!”

Gen Z people were born between the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s. The oldest Gen Z’s are around 27 years old while the youngest are around the age of 8.

With baby boomers born between 1946 to 1964, the furious boss was clearly looking for someone older who they believe may be more reliable.

The sign sparked a debate in the comments about ageism, stereotypes and whether the business owner was in the wrong.

One person wrote: “My boomer mother would bend over backwards trying to agree with this sign lol.”

Another added: “Lol age discrimination. What a way to get your business shut down for good for the hiring practices.”

A third joked: “Imagine reading that sign and thinking, 'this seems like someone I’d like to work for!'”

Another humoured: “I would pay good money to watch baby boomers deal with an afternoon rush.”

Recently, a TikTok went viral as Gen Z employees shared the way they communicate with their older worker colleagues.

