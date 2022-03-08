Jennifer Lopez has shared her go-to products for keeping her complexion radiant during late-night movie shoots.

The singer, 52, took to Instagram while on location in Spain from her upcoming movie The Mother. She admitted she's been feeling 'a little bit run-down, joking that her face, in particular, has 'taken a beating'.

Despite looking as incredible as ever, she revealed her 'magic' skincare product was her own JLo Beauty 'That JLo Glow' serum. According to the brand, you can expect a 'tightened and lifted' complexion, and 'all-day hydration' from the £60 product.

