55-year-old single mum reveals how she became one of most popular OnlyFans stars

A 55-year-old mum switched out her tedious day job for OnlyFans and soon became one of the top-performing creators on the platform.

Elaina St James, known as "THAT OnlyFans Mom," skyrocketed to online fame when she started sharing content and racking up millions of views across social media.

In a piece for Huffington Post, Elaina reflected on her journey to breaking the mold and making the top one per cent of OnlyFans models.

Elaina revealed that she took a step down from her consumer product sales manager to work an office job to "be the kind of parent" she wanted to be to her son, who she had solo using fertility treatments.

After reading about a mum who was making six figures a month posting raunchy photos on the adult subscription site, she had a lightbulb moment.

The idea soon flooded Elaina with doubt, who believed there had to be a catch. She wrote: "I could take racy photos from the safety and comfort of my own home, control my schedule and make more money than I was making from my 40-plus-hour-a-week job? How could that be possible?"









After months of in-depth research, Elaina took the leap of faith and launched her account. During the day, she would work her office job and then go into full OnlyFans mode in the evening when her son was asleep.

Elaina said she didn't think people would find her attractive but soon discovered that her fans range from the age of 19 to 79.

In the first few days, she welcomed her first two subscribers aged 28 and 29. She candidly asked them for feedback which allowed her to "grow and create my brand." At first, Elaina didn't show her face, but her two fans convinced her it would grow her following.

Today, her "core demographic fan is men 24 to 40. I was honestly shocked that men in their late 20s would find me attractive," she penned.

"I made just under $2,000 in my first month," she continued, adding that her "no-benefits" day job paid $2,700 before taxes.

"I was brand new on social media and OnlyFans, working constantly and learning all that I could, but I could do the math, and it was clear I was on to something."

A month later, she had racked up $5,000 through the platform – and that was when she didn't have time to fully commit to creating content or interacting with fans during the day. This rose to $10,000 the following month.

She soon became one of the top one per cent of creators on the platforms.

As for whether the career is easy, Elaina thinks not.

"I work around the clock answering messages, posting photos on my subscription sites and free social media accounts, and creating the photos and short-form videos that OnlyFans creators use as advertising," she wrote. "I’m always taking photos and managing my pages ― even when I’m on vacation."

