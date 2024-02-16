4 ways to avoid fake profiles and scams on dating apps, according to Bumble's expert

Dating apps are where singletons flock to in the search for romance - but with this comes the possibility of being exposed to fake profiles and scams.

In fact, nearly 43 million UK adult internet users have encountered suspected scams online and more than a third (34 per cent) of all victims reported that the experience had an immediate negative impact on their mental health, according to Ofcom.

From phishing to impersonation, unfortunately, scams and spam come in many forms, which is why Bumble has introduced its Deception Detector™ which uses Artificial Intelligence that assesses the authenticity of profiles and connections, so singles can spend less time playing detective and more time focused on dating.

Within the first two months of the introduction of Deception Detector, Bumble saw reports of spam, scams, and fake accounts reduced by 45 per cent, addressing one of the biggest concerns for people dating online.*

Of those accounts identified as spam/scam profiles, Bumble Inc.’s testing showed that Deception Detector™ supported blocking 95 per cent of these accounts automatically.

Bumble has shared how it's using the Deception Detector™ to help tackle the problem of fake profiles and scams Photo by Good Faces Agency on Unsplash

Thanks to the Deception Detector™, the Bumble community can spend more time finding genuine connections.

Lidiane Jones, CEO at Bumble Inc. said: "In recent years, the online landscape has evolved significantly and we see a growing concern about authenticity. Bumble Inc. was founded with the aim to build equitable relationships and empower women to make the first move, and Deception Detector™ is our latest innovation as part of our ongoing commitment to our community to help ensure that connections made on our apps are genuine.”

“With a dedicated focus on women's experience online, we recognise that in the AI era, trust is more paramount than ever. We are being thoughtful about how to best use new models to reduce the anxiety of making connections and support our community, with AI standing as a main area of focus.”

Although the tool reduces the risk of scammers, daters still need to remain diligent during the busy period.

Here are some tips from Bumble’s sex and Relationship expert on how to approach dating safely:

Bumble’s Sex and Relationship Expert, Dr Caroline West said: "The way we date has changed significantly in the last few years, and with that comes new issues that single people could potentially face.

"Features such as Bumble’s Deception Detector help reduce the risk of fake profiles, but for peace of mind, there are some tell-tale signs that reveal a match could be too good to be true.”

Financial flags - Always be vigilant if someone asks you for money. No matter how much you like someone, it’s a red flag if they ask or pressure you for money. Often scammers will wrap their requests for financial support in an emotive story that stresses urgency, so Block and Report anyone who communicates with you in this way. Personal information - If you are concerned that the person behind the profile isn’t who they say they are, then being guarded about your personal information is crucial. I’d very much encourage this, especially in the early stages of dating. Keep information such as your home address, work address, and email address to yourself. On top of this, if you do end up deciding to meet up with someone, ensure you do so in a public place - and be wary if they make excuses not to. Take it slow - Bumble has seen that single people are reframing how they date to better protect their mental health, with almost 1 in 3 (31 per cent) actively ‘slow-dating’ and being considerate about how much they are dating to ensure quality over quantity, even more so amongst women.** ‘Slow-dating’ can have its benefits, scammers will often pressure their targets to move quickly and emotionally manipulate them to feel guilty when they don’t do the same. Only move at a pace that you’re comfortable with. Don’t move off the app, share your phone number, or continue chatting unless it feels right to you. Check-in with a friend - Asking a friend for a second opinion or to check something if it feels ‘a bit off’ is a great idea. Often, chatting through a potential match can help surface red flags or inconsistencies in scammer’s stories that you might have been blind to. It’s easy to get caught up in a potential connection, so friends can be a good point of contact to ground you.”

Bumble continues to encourage the community to use the Block + Report tool to report any behaviour that makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe so that action can be taken.

For more information on Deception Detector™ please visithttps://bumble-buzz.com/bumble-deception-detector/ How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

