When it comes to wellness, there's no one doing it quite like Gwyneth Paltrow.

There are no lengths she hasn't gone to in pursuit of health, and even launched her hugely successful wellness brand Goop in 2008 off the back of it, which is valued at over $250 million.

Most notably, Goop has propelled to fame thanks to the weird and wonderful products it sells (vampire repellant, anyone?) that are all attributed to the 52-year-old's lifestyle. We can't say we're not convinced either, as she's regularly seen on the red carpet with glowing skin, luscious locks, and bundles of energy.

"I'm always the guinea pig to try everything,” Paltrow once told the New York Times. “I’ve got to try them all.”

Most recently, Paltrow has spoken about how she's been coping with hair loss, including the use of scalp injections, as well as another more alternative treatment to stimulate growth.

"So many women I know are quietly dealing with hair loss," she shared. "I've tried a handful of treatments over the years, nothing seemed to move the needle – not even injecting my scalp with actual needles."

However, Gwyneth recently discovered Alma TED, a treatment that uses acoustic sound waves and air pressure to stimulate hair growth - and it seems to be working.

A single session of the treatment costs around $1,400, and patients will need at least three treatments.

"It was completely painless. Honestly, I think my hair's already feeling a bit fuller," she admitted.

Here are some of the other wellness wonders Paltrow swears by to maintain her lifestyle...

Goat milk cleanse

Exactly as it sounds, in 2017 Gwyneth Paltrow claimed to only drink goat's milk for eight days straight in a bid to rid her body of parasites.

The Goop website went on to promote a raw goat milk cleanse as a method of detoxing the body of heavy metals, however, experts say there's no science to back this up.

Jade egg





Goop

If you're prudish, turn away now, because if you haven't heard about any of Paltrow's other wellness wonders, you've most certainly heard rumblings about the infamous jade egg.

One of Goop's most outlandish products, their jade egg (AKA a vaginal dumbbell) went viral upon its release in 2017 to be "used by women to increase sexual energy, health, and pleasure".

"Yoni eggs harness the power of energy work, crystal healing, and a Kegel-like physical practice", the product description on their website reads.

The company paid $145,000 in fines over false claims about its benefits (with some gynaecologists even branding it "garbage"), however, you can still buy one from their website for $66.

Let's not forget the $75 candle that smells like Paltrow's own vagina too.

Oil pulling

A traditional Ayurvedic treatment, oil pulling involves swishing coconut, sesame, or sunflower oil around in your mouth for 15 minutes to help promote toxin removal, as well as kill bacteria and remove plaque from your mouth.

“First I do when I wake up is oil pulling with coconut oil so I have raw organic coconut oil, I put a spoonful in my mouth while I’m opening curtains and everything, I’m sort of swishing it around", Paltrow says. "It’s an Ayurvedic way to remove bacteria from the mouth. I love it. You do that and then you have a tongue scraper — wow! Your mouth feels super fresh in the morning.”

Infrared sauna

Most of us are familiar with saunas, but infrared saunas use infrared light to emit heat absorbed by the surface of the skin, to promote detoxification, improved circulation, and stress reduction.

While many of us will hop in for a quick session during a visit to a spa, Paltrow gets her sweat on near-daily to maintain the benefits.

"If I’m working from home—which I currently do two or three times a week—I use that would-be commuting time to take a sauna. I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing", Paltrow adds. "A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy—and makes me want to double down on skincare even more.”

Mouth taping

SOMA

Mouth taping gained notoriety on TikTok earlier this year after claims suggested placing a strip of tape over your lips to encourage nose breathing while you sleep can help with improving sleep quality and reducing snoring.

Paltrow says she's been using VIO2 mouth tape for the past few years and says she's gotten a "lot of people on it".

"My heart-rate variability and sleep scores are so much better when I do the mouth tape, because we’re actually designed to breathe through our nose for a number of reasons. You filter your air better that way", she told Glamour.

"You produce more nitric oxide when you breathe through your nose, so that helps dilate all of the blood vessels. Sometimes, if people snore or wake up a lot or they have a dry mouth—things that can impact sleep—mouth tape can protect against prophylactically, so there’s better oxygen exchange. It does make sleep more restful."

Intermittent fasting





@thehimandhershow cooking with Gwyneth🌱🍳 (episode 677) #gwynethpaltrow #healthymeals #cooking

There are a book-full of different ways to approach intermittent fasting, but at its core, it involves eating cyclically, often going for longer periods without food to promote improved digestion, insulin sensitivity, weight loss, and reduced blood pressure.

"I had some tests done that showed high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole", the actor says. "After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual. So we’ve been doing a version of a protocol he outlines in his forthcoming book, Intuitive Fasting. It’s keto and plant-based but flexible.”

Psychedelic therapy

Psychedelic therapy is becoming an increasingly popular alternative treatment for treating mental health conditions including depression and anxiety, and involves control administration of psychoactive drugs including LSD and MDMA.

Most recently, we saw it used in Hulu's The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, and Prince Harry has previously said he was a fan.

Paltrow first revealed on Netflix's The Goop Lab in 2020 that she used MDMA with her second husband Brad Falchuk, which she called "a very, very emotional experience".

Rectal ozone therapy





@dearmedia All in the name of health and wellness, right? 👀 #ozonetherapy #wellnecstips #wellnessthings #healthandwellness #gwynethpaltrow #goop #podcastclips

Brace yourselves, because this could just be Gwyneth Paltrow's most bizarre wellness activity of choice.

Ozone therapy is a controversial treatment (the FDA aren't convinced by it), which involves introducing ozone, a molecule of three oxygen atoms, into the body.

Claims include that it can enhance circulation and improve oxygen uptake. It can be administered in a number of ways, but Paltrow's choice was a slightly more invasive option.

"I have used ozone therapy, rectally," Paltrow said in a clip shared to podcast network Dear Media's TikTok when asked by host Will Cole for the "weirdest wellness thing" she's done.

"It's pretty weird," Paltrow continued, laughing. "But it's been very helpful."

Paleo diet

The purpose of a paleo diet is to eat foods likely eaten by early humans, and is thought to improve blood sugar control, and heart health through eating fruits, vegetables, lean meats, fish, eggs, nuts and seeds - basically anything that would've been hunted in bygone years. No dairy, no sugar. Ouch.

Paltrow has spoken about undertaking the diet for many years, until this year, when she began introducing bread and pasta back into her diet.

“I didn't eat meat for years and years but now I eat a little and I love fish. I’m mindful of making sure I have enough protein. I’m definitely not plant-based, although I eat a tonne of veg", she previously told Harper's Bazaar.

“My breakfast smoothie is usually either made with chocolate protein powder, half an avocado, banana and hemp milk; or vanilla protein powder with half a baked sweet potato, pumpkin spice and hemp milk. It tastes a bit like pumpkin pie.

“For lunch I love a chopped salad with protein. I’ll do an Italian one with Calabrian chilli peppers, anchovies, lettuce, roasted red peppers and chicken, or more of an Asian one with salmon.

“I try to have healthier dinners – so not deep-fried stuff with lots of cheese – especially during the week. And I don't drink alcohol during the week at all anymore. I also find it's true that when you eat earlier, you have digested more and your sleep is better.”

Vampire facials

Netflix

While Gwyneth Paltrow most definitely isn't the only celebrity who loves of a vampire facial (Kim Kardashian has been snapped doing it a few times), it's still most definitely in the realm of "WTF?" to any regular person.

A vampire facial, also known as a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facial, involves drawing blood, separating the platelets, and injecting the PRP back into the face, costing around $1,000 per session.

It's meant to be really good for improving collagen, and in turn, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

