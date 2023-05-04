A behind-the-scenes clip from Gwyneth Paltrow's Call Her Daddy episode recording shows her daughter, Apple Martin, cringing as she hears the actor talk about her sex life.

The 18-year-old covered her ears in the video simply captioned: "Noooooo".

In the podcast episode, Paltrow discussed which of her exes was the best in bed as well as a previously-unheard encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Apple's dad is Coldplay's Chris Martin, whom the Goop founder was married to for over 10 years until 2014.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters