These five McDonald’s menu items are going up in price today

The price of five menu items at McDonalds is increasing from today, thanks to the cost of living crisis

The fast food chain, which has more than 1,200 restaurants in the UK, has said it had been hit with rising food and energy prices "like many other businesses" meaning they are pushing the cost onto their customers.

It is bad news for fans of chicken burgers and cheeseburgers alike

Here are the increases customers are facing, as per The Mirror.

Mayo Chicken: 99p to £1.19 (up 20 per cent)

Bacon Mayo Chicken: £1.59 to £1.79 (up 12.6 per cent)

Bacon Double Cheeseburger: £2.49 to £2.69 (up 8 per cent)

Triple Cheeseburger: £2.69 to £2.89 (up 7.4 per cent)

Medium Fizzy Drink: £1.39 to £1.49 (up 7.1 per cent)

A spokesperson told The Mirror: “We are committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices. However, like many businesses, the impact of the increase in food and energy costs continues to affect our company and our franchisees."

"We carefully review and adjust pricing to offer great value and quality.

"At the same time, we continue to work hard on how we can provide our customer's value where it matters most, with personalised offers and rewards through the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme."

The cost of living crisis has officially gone too far.

