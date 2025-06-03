Elon Musk may say there's a global birth rate decline, but thankfully there's still enough babies out there that TikTok has gone into meltdown over whether the names we choose for our offspring have gone too far.

As your millennial friends finally enter their settling down era, you may have noticed a surge in more unique names - you know, the type that used to only be reserved for celebrities. You now have to look hard around a room to suss out a James.

Recently, Francesca Farago introduced her twin babies, Poetry and Locket to the world, while Nara Smith's children are called Whimsy-Lou, Rumble Honey, and Slim-Easy.

But just how unique is too unique?

Well, TikTok have got their own ideas, and as one person bluntly put it: "Some of y'all need to remember you're naming electricians not celebrities".





@hayden_tee I’m not hiring an electrician named Coyote #babyname #babynames #babynameideas





"We just named our baby John and people are FLOORED. Like oldest name in the book and people are shocked because we didn’t name him Rockland or something", one person wrote in the comments.

"You’re telling me Pony Ramone isn’t a good name?", another wrote, referencing the name of influencer Morgan Presley's baby boy, to which the creator wrote back: "For a Chappell Roan song, not a general contractor."

"I’ve worked in vet med since I was 16 and I shit you not ppl are naming their kids like dogs and their dogs like people. Why is your yorkipoo Alexis and your son Ripley?", someone else chimed in.

"You don’t want to buy home insurance from Tangelo Rhombus Jones??", another joked.

However, others leapt the defence of those opting for more unique monikers, with one adding: "Why would you care what their name is lol as long as they can do the job right who cares what their name is. Your name doesn’t define your work ethic."

While it would appear that unusual names are becoming the norm thanks to social media, 2025's most popular baby name list remains largely as it has for a few years.

For girls, Olivia, Amelia, and Sophia currently top the charts, while for boys, Noah, Liam, and Oliver hold strong.

