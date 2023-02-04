Mother divides internet by wearing tight latex for the school run

When it comes to the school run, a lot of parents opt for casual clothes such as jogging bottoms or even the comfort of their pyjamas - but one mum has a less casual attire for the occasion, instead opting for tight latex gear.

TikToker Sammy (@sammythighs) from the US posting daily videos about the different outfits she wears and one particular video has raised eyebrows.

In the clip, the creator videoed herself walking out her door ready for the school run sporting skin-tight black latex pants, with a black lacy crop top and stiletto heels, along with her curled hair.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Wearing latex for the school run," she wrote in on-screen text and added in the post caption: "Fully aware of the hole in the trousers."

@sammythighs Fully aware of the hole in the trousers 😭 #latex #fyp

The post has since received 693,000 views, and the outfit has left people divided.

Some sent messages of support and praised Sammy's appearance.

One person wrote: "Wish you we’re picking me up from school."

"You look gorgeous," another person said.

Someone else added: "Looks great. Way better than all the Mum's in tracksuits & pyjamas!"

However, many people on Facebook expressed that they weren't impressed with the outfit, as reported by News.au.

One person wrote: "“Feeling sorry for the kids – must be so embarrassing."

“It’s not appropriate for the school gates,” another person said.

Someone else added: “You gotta have some nerve to go on school run dressed like that each to their own I suppose but would say more appropriate for behind closed doors.”

“It actually looks tacky, sometimes covering up is better,” a fourth person commented, while a fifth agreed: "Cover up … not suitable for a school."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.