Facialist reveals six steps we should all be taking if we want to remain 'youthful'

A facialist has revealed the six steps all of us can implement into our daily routines in a bid to remain 'youthful' (ok, to an extent, we can't fight nature completely).

Cecilia London is known for her signature 'glow' skincare facials, and has revealed some of the biggest ingredients to have on your radar for radiant skin include Vitamin C, and of course, Hyaluronic Acid.

Other more obvious tips include making sure you're makeup free when you go to bed (yes, even after cocktails), and wearing SPF every single day, no matter if it's cloudy.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter