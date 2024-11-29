There's a forum for pretty much anything on Reddit - including an entire page where trolls brutally roast people who mount their televisions too high.

And it's pretty popular too. The r/TVTooHigh has over 258,000 members who post entries about TVs they've seen that have been mounted too high out in the wild, as well as those seeking advice from the self-proclaimed experts on where their flatscreens should be positioned.

It's perhaps the most harmless trolling on the internet - after all, it's just about TVs and people's questionable decor choices.

But the question is what level does a TV need to be mounted to be classed as too high?

According to the home decor website The Spruce, the average TV mounting height is 40 inches high for most screens and this is calculated by measuring the height from the floor to the ceiling.

The general rule is that the TV should be at eye level with the person sitting on the sofa. However, that's not something people always follow as demonstrated in the subreddit.

(Judging by the posts, there have to be a lot of people having some serious neck and back pain problems with how they angle their screens).

Thanksgiving has just happened and so people visiting their families is the perfect time to rate their TV positioning as one user did at their rich uncle's house.

The TV is considerably high up there and the poster didn't hold back in describing it as "appalling".

While one commenter asked: "Are the shutters to hide the shame?"





Another user was "speechless" when they saw how where their mother's TV was - with a light obscuring some of the screen.

"The TV is living quite dangerously, especially tilting forward like that," one commenter wrote.













"Just came across this one while looking at local real estate. I'm speechless!" the poster said about the truly chaotic TV placement right at the top of the wall, due to the thermostat being in the way.

"This might be the winner of 2024," one person commented, while another joked: "The twist is that it’s a TV in an upstairs bedroom and it’s actually too low."

The man behind the subreddit is Jeffrey Esposito who also moderates the group, and he told Business Insider that the forum is fun to be helpful to those who need advice on where to mount their TV.

"Yeah, it's easy to make fun of someone for having a TV that's too high, but that would get old pretty quick," he said.

"It's quite rewarding when someone posts their TV that is too high and asks for recommendations, you give a recommendation, and they post an update saying how great their new setup is and how grateful they are that you helped them."

So next time if you wondering where you should mount your new TV, you know where to get advice from...

