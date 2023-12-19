Tinder has launched a new subscription service for $500 dollars per month and people are baffled.

The world of modern dating is tricky to navigate, with horror stories about dates and toxic dating trends often going viral.

Online dating apps like Tinder have made it easier for people to connect, but the company has been slammed by some after announcing a $499-per-month (£393) subscription tier.

The premium subscription service, Tinder Select, is an “invite-only” tier that was announced back in September and is now live after launching on 18 December.

It proclaims to give users the best of Tinder, with additional benefits including allowing people to send messages without matching with someone and showing them the most desired profiles of other users.

Mark Van Ryswyk, Tinder’s chief product officer, said they undertook “extensive tests and feedback” with some of the app’s most loyal users.

But, it seems many people aren’t convinced that $500 per month is worth the extra benefits as they took to social media in their thousands to mock the new service.

One person argued: “If you're spending 6000 a year on Tinder, you're not down bad, you're down horrendous. Quit while you're ahead.”





“You need to reevaluate your entire life if you are paying $499 a month for Tinder,” another said.





Another argued: “If you're struggling to land dates on Tinder, I PROMISE you the $500/month plan is not the solution.”

