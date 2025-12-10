Jasmine Crockett on why she's running for Senate: 'I'm the one Republicans fear'

In a recent interview on CNN, Jasmine Crockett said she launched her U.S. Senate campaign with a bold announcement video because "I am the one Republicans fear."

Her announcement video features audio of Donald Trump insulting her, calling her a “very low IQ person,” to which she responded "If the president cannot keep my name out of his mouth, then who is it that would be better to make sure that they are in the U.S. Senate to hold him accountable?"

Crockett told CNN she isn’t trying to win over all of Trump’s supporters. “That’s not our goal,” she said, and instead pledged to speak for those she believes have been ignored in Texas.

