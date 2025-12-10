Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Trump had no sympathy for death threats against her son

At a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that President Donald Trump offered her and her family “no sympathy, no care” after she notified him of death threats against her son.

According to Greene, the threats began after Trump publicly labelled her a “traitor,” a term she says ignited a wave of extreme threats, including a pipe-bomb warning to her home and direct death threats to her son.

She said she forwarded those threats to Trump and his staff, but received a harsh, dismissive response. “It was extremely unkind,” Greene told CNN, calling his reply shocking.

