The world’s sexiest accent has been revealed and some won't be happy

There’s been a change in the world’s sexiest accent according to a new study, and French speakers won't be happy about it.

According to the Daily Mail, new research has put Italian as the most attractive accent – displacing French at the top.

Language learning platform Babbel conducted the research involving 6,000 people from European countries like the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany, as well as the US.

The findings stated that Italian was perceived by most to be “most sexy” and the “most romantic” by the highest number of people involved in the study.

British English, meanwhile, was found to be the most polite.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Babbel language teacher Noël Wolf said: “There are certain characteristics of Italian that may contribute to its appeal.

“The rise and fall of pitch in spoken Italian can create a musical quality, which some people find alluring and attractive. Certain phonetic features, such as the rolling of ‘r’ sounds, can be distinctive in Italian, which to many is regarded as charming or attractive.”

The company previously conducted a study in 2017 which found French to be the “sexiest” accent.

Meanwhile, people revealed what they believed to be the sexiest UK accent as part of a poll taken last year – and it came as a real surprise to some.

According to Best Casinos, they conducted a survey of 2,500 participants, discovering the Mancunian accent is in the No.1 spot.

