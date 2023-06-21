How much is Andrew Tate worth as authorities reveal true extent of his wealth

An indication of Andrew Tate’s net wealth has been revealed by Romania's anti-organised crime prosecution's unit DIICOT after he was charged with rape and human trafficking charges.

The indictment claims that the four defendants formed an organised crime group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, as well as other countries including the US and the UK.

The case names seven alleged victims who claim to have been recruited by the Tate brothers through false promises of love and marriage. Alleged victims were then taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania and intimidated and controlled as well as forced to take part in pornography.

One defendant is also accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022.

Tate has denied the allegations against him since he was arrested in December 2022.

As The Sun reports, DIICOT has released a statement suggesting that Tate’s fortune is likely to be around £10 million – dispite Tate previously claiming that he was a “trillionaire”.

The assets are listed as: “15 lands and buildings located within the [Romanian regions] of Ilfov, Prahova and Braşov, 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, 2 ingots and a medal, the social shares owned within 4 commercial companies.”

The prosecution unit’s press release also states that assets have been seized around £440,000 held in cryptocurrency.

According to a source quoted by The Sun: “The biggest assets of Tate brothers are their cars - which are estimated to be around £8 million.

“Their houses and lands are also estimated at more than £2 million… As for their account further investigations are to be made, as there is also another file on their names for money laundering, a file which is far from being ended.”

Tate responded to the assets being seized on Twitter, writing: “I'm sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth.”

Tate was also responding to a tweet that claimed he had $380 million worth of crypto assets seized. However, according to sources, that’s alleged to be an incorrect translation from Romanian media.

