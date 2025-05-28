Andrew and Tristan Tate charged with rape and human trafficking in UK

Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have both been charged with counts of rape and human trafficking by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the UK.

Andrew Tate faces a total of 11 criminal charges including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The CPS said it authorised the charges against him before an extradition warrant was issued in 2024 to bring him to the UK from Romania.

Tristan Tate, Andrew's brother, faces 10 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

The Tates have always denied any wrongdoing.

The CPS said in a statement the courts in Romania, where the Tates are separately under criminal investigation, ordered their extradition to Britain last year.

"However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first," a CPS spokesperson said.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

