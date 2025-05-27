Donald Trump was visibly angry after a reporter asked him for an update on peace talks with Russia and Ukraine saying he didn't like what Putin was doing one bit.

When asked by a reporter Trump said: "I don't know what the hell happened to Putin... we're in the middle of talking and he's shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities, I don't like it at all."

"He's killing a lot of people. I'm not happy about that," Trump added later in the interview.

Trump has been confident about peace talks bringing an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, however Putin's actions appear to make a mockery of the US Presidents endeavours.

This marks the second time Putin has continued to bomb Ukraine during supposed peace talks.

