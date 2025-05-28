Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

Two nuns have gone viral after unexpectedly beatboxing during a performance on a Catholic TV show.

Sister Marizele a nun from Brazil, flexed her impressive beatboxing skills on a Portuguese Catholic TV channel whilst her colleague danced alongside her.

The video is going viral with many comparing the performance to a scene from hit movie Sister Act.

One person commented on social media, saying: "As a brazilian I can confirm that not only all our nuns knows how to beatbox but all our preachers also know how to breakdance mid Sunday mass."

Whose heading to Brazil for Sunday mass??

