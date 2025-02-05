Kanye West thinks he 'beat the Grammys' after wife Bianca Censori's 'nude' stunt

Kanye 'Ye' West took to Instagram to share his joy in what he called "beating the Grammys" – a victory he credited to his wife, Bianca Censori.

In case you missed it, the Grammys unfolded this past weekend in Los Angeles. The event was packed with electrifying performances from artists like Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, and Cynthia Erivo, plus some much-deserved awards and sentimental speeches.

However, there were also a few head-turning outfit choices that raised eyebrows – or, in some cases, the lack thereof.

West and Censori were briefly spotted on the red carpet with the 30-year-old architect sporting a long black coat. After sharing a few private words, Censori dropped the coat to reveal herself completely naked, wearing nothing but a sheer mini-dress.

Getty Images

Naturally, the internet was quick to voice its confusion and concerns, sending online searches for Censori soaring. West wasted no time in pointing this out, sharing the surge on his official Instagram page.

In a series of Instagram Stories, West posted a screenshot of a Google Trends graphic, proudly showing that Censori was outperforming the Grammys in search popularity.

"WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES (sic)," he wrote, with a third slide detailing: "FOR CLARITY / FEBRUARY 4TH 2025 / MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH".

To round off his update, West shared a video of Censori being photographed by paparazzi. He reiterated his sentiment: "MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET".

Ye/Instagram

Censori's latest bold look isn't the first, and likely won't be the last.

In 2023, the pair travelled to Italy, making headlines for the brazen outfit choices. One item in particular – the now-infamous pillow accessory – became a focal point of conversation. Some even labelled it "iconic".

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne even took inspiration from the outfit and dressed as Censori and West for Halloween.

