How great is Great Britain really?

On the one hand, we've got a cost of living crisis, climate change and Tory leadership vacuum that will either be filled with a cheese obsessed Thatcherite or a man who doesn't know how to use a debit card.

But on the other hand, Big Brother is coming back?

Yes, things have been better, to put it mildly, but it is worth quantifying just how far into the mud we are sinking.

So how screwed are we, let us count the ways:

1. Sewage on the beaches



S**t has hit the fan in Britain, but it has also hit the coastline.

Why? Because water companies have been pumping raw sewage into the oceans and opposition parties are angry at the government, saying they should deal with it.

Some beaches have been closed, but some swimmers reportedly could be wading through crap with no warning, which is just lovely.

We just hope they've got goggles.





2. Cost of living crisis

No matter, though. It is not like people can afford to go on trips to the beach. Thanks to rising inflation, an energy crisis and no new measures to help from the PM, who is faffing about while Tories decide who should replace him, people are struggling to pay their bills.

Indeed, more than half of British households, 54 per cent, will be in fuel poverty by October, according to reports.

Not alarming at all.









3. Climate change

And while money isn't burning a hole in anyone's pockets, the sun is certainly burning and we've experienced soaring temperatures in the last few weeks.

The UK recorded temperatures above 40C for the first time on 19 July, causing wildfires and disruption, and hosepipe bans have been put in place in some areas of the country because of how dry the summer has been.

Will the next prime minister deal with this?





4. Liz Truss saying GB News gets its 'facts right'

Well, the next PM is likely to be Liz Truss and it seems she is too busy slagging off the media to deal with anything else.

She took part in a hustings event in Manchester on Friday evening and accused the BBC of "not getting their facts right", in comparison to the bastion of accuracy, GB News.

She was being interviewed by Alistair Stewart who referenced a report that Truss wrote in 2009, incorrectly stating that it was written in 2019.

Laughing after the error, Truss said: “I always thought you had high-quality standards at GB News.”

She added: “It’s not the BBC, you actually get your facts right.”

People were not thrilled and she got a telling off from former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker:





5. A TalkTV caller called for migrant boats to be sabotaged with drones



And while GB News was punching below its weight, so was TalkTV. Yes, showing a lot of kindness and empathy, not, this weekend a TalkTV caller suggested migrant boats should be shot with darts to stop people coming to the UK.

Rather than be horrified, host Mike Graham called Rosemary from Kent's idea "great" and congratulated her for coming up with it.









6. Rachel Johnson interviewed Stanley Johnson about Boris Johnson

Over to LBC now which showed that there is absolutely no nepotism in politics at all when Boris Johnson's sister interviewed her dad about her brother on LBC over the weekend.

We're not sure how you can hold your brother or son to account personally, but that's the breaks.





7. Boris Johnson is wasting his final weeks in office



We can hold power to account, though, and here we go: Johnson has been wasting his final weeks in office by going on a series of holidays and messing around in jets. We never thought we'd say we miss him and saying that now is probably too far, but it would be nice having someone in office dealing with the mess we are in, even if it that person is someone is a splayed toothbrush that's run out of batteries.





8. Just Tories in general

Living on what appears to be Johnson island is bad enough, but being ruled for the last 12 years by a party who could organise a p**s-up in a brewery (as long as it is during lockdown) but can't organise effective measures to deal with all the societal ills that are plaguing the nation really is something else.





9. Tory leadership election

And with our potential replacements for PM being either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, we aren't hopeful that things are going to get better any time soon.

Yep, we're screwed.

