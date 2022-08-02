ITV teases the return of Big Brother in 2023

Love Island viewers got a surprise last night when ITV2 teased the grand return of Big Brother during an ad break.

Big Brother's eye flashed up on screen as the theme tune played.

The reality show will be here in 2023 after a five-year hiatus, featuring “carefully selected housemates from all walks of life” back in a refreshed version of the iconic surveillance-camera house.

Live evictions and public voting will also return, but it's still undecided who will host. However, the public are calling for Alison Hammond to step into the role.

