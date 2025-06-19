Jeremy Allen White wows Bruce Springsteen fans in first trailer of singers biopic

Bruce Springsteen fans were in for a treat this week after they got their first peak at Jeremy Allen White singing as the rock and roll legend in his up coming biopic.

Deliver Me From Nowhere follows Springsteen's journey recording his sixth album Nebraska, testing the patience of his record label who wanted a follow-up to his 1980 pop hit Hungry Heart.

Emmy award winning Jeremy Allen White plays the harmonica and sings Nebraska's title track as well as his breakthrough hit Born to Run in the trailer.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings