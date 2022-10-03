A climate protestor poured faeces and urine over a statue of Captain Sir Tom Moore and left people very confused.

In a clip that has since gone viral, a 21-year-old protester named Maddie Budd approached the memorial statue of Captain Tom in Hatton, Derbyshire carrying a container.

Wearing a t-shirt that had the words “End UK private jets” on it, Budd then stood on a crate and proceeded to pour the brown contents of the container over the statue of the lockdown legend himself.

The video was shared by the Twitter account for End UK Private Jets, which wrote: “BREAKING: End UK Private Jets supporter pours human faeces on Captain Tom memorial.

“Maddie, 21, former medical student said: ‘Every time a private jet takes off, it pours a bucket of s**t and blood on everything Captain Tom stood for’.”

Unsurprisingly, the protest has drawn a mix of reactions, ranging from outrage to pure confusion.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person responded: “Utterly shameful and disrespectful. I hope Maddie is charged with vandalism.”

Someone else wrote: “Don't get me wrong I agree with the private jet part...

“But there’s a reason you don't just f**k your chemical loo waste wherever you like. Some protestors these days are absolute f**king gluebags

“Y'all can protest better than this cmon now.”

“This is impressively chaotic,” another responded.

For some who are vocal against action on climate change, the protest was an example of people who have been driven “mad” by the science on the climate.

Right-wing commentator Nigel Farage tweeted: “What on earth does Captain Tom have to do with private jets?

“These people have been driven mad by bad science and government net zero propaganda.

“They are sick in the head.”

End UK Private Jets is a small climate group that protests and campaigns against the emissions of private aircraft. Last month, another member of their group appeared to accidentally set fire to their own area during a protest at the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London.

According to the group, the 20-year-old male involved in that incident was released from custody but given a £180 fine for aggravated trespass.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.