Office Depot worker fired after refusing to print Charlie Kirk vigil poster

A Michigan Office Depot employee has been dismissed after refusing to print a vigil poster for Charlie Kirk.

The conservative activist was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (10 September). The suspect’s identity was revealed following a two-day manhunt.

In footage shared online, one Office Depot staff member can be heard calling the requested vigil posters "propaganda" and declining to print them.

"So we came in for an order earlier to print a poster for our vigil tonight," the customer says in the viral video, to which the worker replies: "Yeah, it’s propaganda, it’s propaganda. We don’t print that here."

The employee identifies herself as "one of the managers" of the branch and says that "unfortunately" they don’t print that material.

"So this is for a prayer tonight, for a vigil," the customer responds.

"It’s still propaganda," the worker replies. "Because he’s a political figure and I don’t have to ... yeah."

The official Office Depot account has since released a statement acknowledging the incident, addressed to their customers.

"We are deeply concerned by the incident that occurred at Store 3382 in Portage, Michigan," it read.

"The behaviour displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot.

"We sincerely apologise to our community for this regrettable situation.

"Upon learning of the incident, we immediately reached out to the customer to address their concerns and seek to fulfil their order to their satisfaction. We also launched an immediate internal review and, as a result, the associate involved is no longer with the organisation.

"We are committed to reinforcing training with all team members to ensure our standards of respect, integrity and customer service are upheld at every location."

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.