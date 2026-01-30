Don Lemon’s lawyer calls arrest an ‘unprecedented attack on the First Amendment’

Former CNN host Don Lemon has been arrested following his coverage an anti-immigration protest at a service at a Minnesota church.

His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said federal agents took the journalist into custody on Thursday night (29 January), where he had been covering the Grammy Awards.

While it's currently unclear what charges Lemon faces, it comes after he shared footage on 18 January of himself interviewing protestors ahead of them disrupting a church service in the wake of Renee Nicole Good’s killing.

Protestors chanted "ICE out," with Lemon later clarifying on YouTube: "I’m just here photographing, I’m not part of the group… I’m a journalist."

His lawyer has since shared a statement confirming Lemon's arrest, writing: "Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done.

"The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable".

"Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case," Lowell continued."This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand".

Lowell added that "Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court".

Indy100 reached out to the Department of Justice for comment

