Andrew Tate claims he 'didn't cry' in jail but had 'tears rolling down' his face

Andrew Tate had a bizarre response to a question about whether he 'cried' in jail as he sat down for a new interview with Piers Morgan.

Tate, who is currently awaiting trial in Romania alongside his brother Tristan (allegations of which they both deny), has become notorious for his misogynistic remarks.

Morgan took the opportunity to ask whether the influencer got emotional in jail, but Tate wasn't letting up.

“There were tears that ran down my face, but I did not cry", he claimed.

A straight-faced Morgan quipped back: "I mean, that's crying."