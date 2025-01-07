Andrew Tate’s new political party is called exactly what you'd expect

Andrew Tate seems to have seen what Elon Musk is doing by interfering with UK politics and has sadly been inspired to jump on the bandwagon.

The controversial British-American influencer - alongside his brother Tristan - faces criminal allegations in Romania of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

After these legal proceedings are complete, the brothers are set to be extradited to the UK where they have additional allegations of rape and human trafficking. Both brothers deny all of these allegations.

Elsewhere, a UK court ruled last month that British police can seize nearly £2.7m ($3.4 million) from the Tate brothers over unpaid tax, as per Reuters.

This week, Tate posted a poll on X / Twitter where he asked his followers in an "ultra serious post" if he should "enter politics and run for Prime Minister".

The power hungry wannabe amusingly said he wanted to "save Britan [sic]", misspelling the name of the very country he wants to represent.

A good start.

And just when you think it couldn't get any more ill-advised, Tate has announced the name of his party - and it's called BRUV Party.

I wish I was making this up.

The Britain Restoring Underlying Values (BRUV) Party has been announced which Tate wants to lead at the next general election, scheduled for 2029.

Britain has a system where constituents vote for their local MP who represents a political party with the leader of the party with the most seats being elected as Prime Minister.

There are 650 constituents in Britain and a majority of 326 is needed to form a Government.

So for Tate to become Prime Minister, BRUV Party would need to get at least 326 seats across Britain or have a majority share of votes in a coalition with another political party.

He's going all out with a full website and manifesto. And as you can imagine, the memes are flying.

One said: "Imagine meeting a lad on a date and he tells you he's voted for the BRUV Party."





One said it has to be some kind of "joke".

And another said they "needed a laugh today".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.