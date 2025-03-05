Trump voters on TikTok admit they 'made a mistake' after being hit by DOGE cuts

Some conservatives on TikTok are expressing their Donald Trump voters' regret after being affected by the recent DOGE mass layoffs.

Just last week, Elon Musk issued a stern warning to federal employees, offering them a final chance to explain their work activity via email – or face being fired.

"Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance," Musk wrote on 24 February. "Failure to respond a second time will result in termination."

This message left many confused, especially with the new FBI director, Kash Patel, advising individuals to disregard these emails.

More than 200,000 federal workers have already lost their jobs or been placed on administrative leave with the expectation of termination, as reported by ABC News.

Around 10 per cent (or two million workers) have opted for a "buyout" which provides months of pay and benefits in exchange for a deferred resignation.

Now, people are turning to X/Twitter to express their upset with one woman saying she felt "sick" and "made a mistake" voting for Trump in November.

Another claimed his "huge Trump-supporting" friend lost his job at the National Park Service. Directly tagging Trump, Musk and DOGE, he asked whether any jobs were available.

Another asked, "When will MAGA learn that Trump played them like a fiddle?"

Another three-time Trump voter said that while she supports DOGE, she has been affected by the cuts.

The lengthy post concluded: "I’m counting on you now to make this right too. I’m pleading with you to reinstate my employment and give me my job back. Please, Mr. President. Thank you."

Meanwhile, others doubled down on their decision to vote Trump – despite losing their jobs.





