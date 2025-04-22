What is Earth day and why are people using it to protest against Trump?

Marches and protests are taking place in the US to mark Earth Day 2025, as groups raise awareness of climate issues amid Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

People are uniting as part of the “All Out on Earth Day” movement which calls for the right to live free and healthy lives. Protests have taken place leading up to Earth Day and are set to continue on the day itself, 22 April 2025.

Environmental groups and pro-democracy protestors have united to call out Trump who has made deportations and rolling back on environmental protections two of his key priorities. Trump and Elon Musk are rapidly cutting back environmental protections by closing agencies and laying off staff responsible for climate and conservation.

Trump has been a vocal critic against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which has since announced plans to scale back or eliminate 31 environmental regulations which affect key areas of public health and environmental protection.

An Earth Day rally on April 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch / Getty

News of the rollbacks in March sparked significant concern among environmentalists and public health experts, with critics arguing that repealing these regulations could lead to more pollution, negative health effects, and impede efforts to address climate change.

Public resistance to Trump’s efforts to dismantle climate protections and escalate deportations has now mobilised in street protests for Earth Day 2025.

“This Earth Day, we fight for everything,” a call to action reads on the Green New Deal Network website, echoing the theme of protecting all aspects of our planet.

“Trump, Musk, and Republicans in Congress are launching an illegal war on our people and planet,” a statement on the website says. “Their plan? Mass firings of the workers that keep our water drinkable, our air breathable, and National Parks clean. Slashed contracts that sustain hundreds of thousands of families. Gut Medicaid. Wreck our public schools. Drill into our majestic mountains bountiful reefs. Leave our forests and coastlines to rot. This isn’t just cruelty — it’s a full-scale assault on our democracy and our right to lead free and healthy lives.”

What is Earth Day?

The first Earth Day on 22 April 1970 Keystone / Stringer /

This annual event is celebrated around the world on 22 April to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.

The origins of Earth Day stems from the first event held in the US in 1970 when 20 million Americans took part in protests and events raising awareness about pollution, and threats to wildlife and natural resources. The legacy has continued for 55 years and counting, with educational talks, rallies, workshops taking place across the world on this day each year.

Earth Day has a theme each year and in 2025 it is “Our Power, Our Planet”, focusing on clean and renewable energy.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.